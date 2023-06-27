Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Trane Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.26 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

