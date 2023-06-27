Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,669 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 83,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

