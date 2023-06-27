Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

