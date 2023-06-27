Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 1,516 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after buying an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.17.

MSFT opened at $328.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

