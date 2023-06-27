VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,337 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $43,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

VICI opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

