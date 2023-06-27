Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vail Resorts worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,289,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $98,690,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.22.

Shares of MTN opened at $245.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 113.81%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

