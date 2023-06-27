Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 40,221 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,221 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 440.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 761,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

