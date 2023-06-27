Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 85 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $82,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $33,861,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,025.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $223.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.69 and a 12-month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

