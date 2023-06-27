Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 775,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 154.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $124.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,880.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,880.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,076 shares of company stock worth $5,972,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.