Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,986 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,395.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

