Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 205.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,870 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.