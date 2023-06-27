Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,374,000 after purchasing an additional 146,176 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 808,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,604,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

