Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 9,043 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.