Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 9,709 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,864,000 after purchasing an additional 143,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 286,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $63.42 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

