Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 45,348 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,348 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 72.2% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.32. The stock has a market cap of $425.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

