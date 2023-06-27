Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 85,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 55,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 182,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $118.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.38. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

