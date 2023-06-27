Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 18,369 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,604,000. Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.27 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $188.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.28 and its 200-day moving average is $156.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

