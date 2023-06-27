Welch Group LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

