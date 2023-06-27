Welch Group LLC Sells 597 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $406.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

