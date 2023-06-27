WJ Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 303.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

