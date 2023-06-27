Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Workday worth $42,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Workday by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $219.94 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $226.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,424 shares of company stock valued at $40,751,485. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

