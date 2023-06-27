World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. Analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWE. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

