Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106,448 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after purchasing an additional 683,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

NYSE ZBH opened at $142.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

