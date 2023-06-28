1,378 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 40.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $302,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $265,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 6.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,997,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Align Technology by 18.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $340.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

