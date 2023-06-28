1,410 Shares in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDIV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SDIV stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $741.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

