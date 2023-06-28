14,410 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HEES. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.00. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

