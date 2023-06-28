17,062 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

