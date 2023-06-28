1,748 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 39,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 96,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 132,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

