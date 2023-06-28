207 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 24,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 475,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,116,000 after buying an additional 170,924 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 190.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 131,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 86,490 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.04. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

