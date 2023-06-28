298 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

