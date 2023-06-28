366 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

BATS:ITB opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

