397 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 397 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.8 %

RIO opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Rio Tinto Group

Several analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

