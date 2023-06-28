4,251 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,382,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,036,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 511.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

