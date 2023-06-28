46,655 Shares in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBAY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,245. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

