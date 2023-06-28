5,018 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $268,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 82.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.17.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $226.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $270.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.41 and a 200 day moving average of $121.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.