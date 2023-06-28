506 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $462.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,248 shares of company stock worth $1,678,501. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

