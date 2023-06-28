553 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,281 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $505.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

