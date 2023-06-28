600 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

