670 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after buying an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $298.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.62 and a 200-day moving average of $272.79. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

