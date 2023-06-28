777 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after buying an additional 11,466,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after buying an additional 7,302,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EEM opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

