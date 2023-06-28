A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

