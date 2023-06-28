A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
