Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Melissa A. Burgum Sells 1,344 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $300.81 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after buying an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after buying an additional 704,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.