AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $116,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

JPM stock opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $406.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

