Albertsons Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,039 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 106% compared to the average volume of 4,876 call options.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 103,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

