Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $31.93 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 210.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $31,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after buying an additional 320,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after buying an additional 166,352 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

NOC stock opened at $448.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

