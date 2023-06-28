Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.3% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,358 shares of company stock worth $27,417,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.