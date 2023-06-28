Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 848,358 shares of company stock worth $27,417,164. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

GOOG opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

