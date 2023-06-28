Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 825,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

