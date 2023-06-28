Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 8.9% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 825,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,517. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

