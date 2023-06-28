Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 235662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATEC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,823,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,823,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $149,666.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $502,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,939,581 shares of company stock worth $29,040,698 in the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,068,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 608,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

