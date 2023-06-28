Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 235662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATEC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.
Insider Transactions at Alphatec
In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,823,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,823,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $149,666.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $502,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,939,581 shares of company stock worth $29,040,698 in the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Alphatec
Alphatec Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.25.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Alphatec from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.